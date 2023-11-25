DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Explity Music and Menace Progressive team up for an excited all stars b2b night at Point Éphémère
LINE UP :
Rebbushka B2B Ambiancetrange
Franssouax B2B KimberlaID
Karlfroye B2B Talita Otović
INFOS
Point Éphémère
200 quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris
23:00...
