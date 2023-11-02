DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Thoughts I Never Said EP Listening Party

Cafe KOKO
Thu, 2 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Odeal, the renaissance man , is set to release an extraordinary EP that promises to take you on a sonic journey like no other. To celebrate, we invite you to an exclusive listening party where you'll be among the first to experience a project like no other...

Presented by Cafe KOKO.

Lineup

Odeal

Venue

Cafe KOKO

74 Crowndale Road, Camden, London, NW1 1NW, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity
Accessibility information

