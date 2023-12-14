Top track

Gabrielle Aplin - Panic Cord - Hucci Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Never Fade Christmas Party In Aid Of War Child

Union Chapel
Thu, 14 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£31.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gabrielle Aplin - Panic Cord - Hucci Remix
Got a code?

Event information

FKP Scorpio Present

Never Fade Christmas Party In Aid Of War Child

featuring Gabrielle Aplin and special guests

Under 16’s must be accompanied by an adult 18+

Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

Gabrielle Aplin

Venue

Union Chapel

Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
900 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.