Market House x sauce.ents Halloween

Market House Brixton
Fri, 27 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rapture Records x Market House bring you the biggest Halloween party in South London

With our friends at Mutiny Island Vodka and HLV vodka, don your best meme costumes for the chance to win prizes from bottles to 💸

With back to back DJs

FAVO

EMSKI

Th Read more

Presented by Rapture Record Group.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Market House Brixton

443 Coldharbour Lane, Lambeth, London, SW9 8LN, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

