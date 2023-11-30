DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Santi Campos + Winterafter

Dabadaba
Thu, 30 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Cantante, guitarrista y principal compositor de grupos como Malconsejo o Amigos Imaginarios, Santi Campos es uno de los autores más personales y atinados del pop español de los últimos años.

En ese punto donde estilo como proceder elegante y géner Read more

Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.

Lineup

Santi Campos

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

