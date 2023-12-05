DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Embrace the Dark

New Cross Inn
Tue, 5 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.70
About

New Cross Live presents

Embrace The Dark

https://linktr.ee/embracethedark

Grifter

https://www.instagram.com/grifterband/

Feed The Wolves

https://linktr.ee/feedthewolves

Two Thieves

https://www.instagram.com/twothievess/

5th December 2023

Presented by New Cross Inn.

Lineup

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

