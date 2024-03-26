DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Barry Can’t Swim – When Will We Land?

Trabendo
Tue, 26 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€19.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

L'artiste écossais aux multiples facettes Barry Can't Swim sortira son premier album "When Will We Land?" sur Ninja Tune le 20 octobre.

Son projet le plus dense et le plus diversifié à ce jour. L’album nous emmènera de la deep house au jazz avec une ambia...

Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

Barry Can't Swim

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open7:00 pm

