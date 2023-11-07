Top track

33 Below - Keep You As A Memory

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Space Yacht: 33 Below

Sound Nightclub
Tue, 7 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

33 Below - Keep You As A Memory
Got a code?

About

Growing up in small-town New Zealand, electronic producer Jack Laven, aka 33 Below, started playing around with music software, as a new creative outlet. Fast forward a couple of years and 33 Below is quickly becoming a familiar name in the vocabulary of e Read more

Presented by Space Yacht
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Space Yacht , 33 Below

Venue

Sound Nightclub

1642 N Las Palmas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.