Top track

Kyle Kinch - The Originator

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Inferno: Kyle Kinch

Ember Music Hall
Sat, 9 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJRichmond
From $14.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kyle Kinch - The Originator
Got a code?

About

The Inferno: Kyle Kinch
Open Sets by KVN | WRATH | AGENT | MASS FX
A 360 Boiler Room Setup

Prepare for an electrifying night of pure, unadulterated electronic energy as we bring you the sensational Kyle Kinch! On December 9th, Ember Music Hall will Read more

Presented by LXGRP.

Lineup

Kyle Kinch

Venue

Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.