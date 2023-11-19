DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gonza Silva (Nueva Fecha)

Moby Dick
Sun, 19 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€24.50
About

Después de hacer sold-out en menos de 48h en Sala Vesta, Gonza Silva se presenta en formato full-band en Madrid.

Special Guest: Juan Rached

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por Bigote Productions, S.L..

Lineup

Juan Rached, Gonza Silva

Venue

Moby Dick

Av. de Brasil, 5, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

