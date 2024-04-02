Top track

I Don't Really Care for You

CMAT

The Opera House
Tue, 2 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$35.04

About

CMAT at The Horseshoe

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Collective Concerts.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

CMAT

Venue

The Opera House

735 Queen Street East, Toronto, Ontario M4M 1H1, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

