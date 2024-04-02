Top track

I Don't Really Care for You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CMAT

The Horseshoe Tavern
Tue, 2 Apr 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsToronto
CA$32.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I Don't Really Care for You
Got a code?

About

CMAT at The Horseshoe

This is an 19+ event

Presented by Collective Concerts.

Lineup

CMAT

Venue

The Horseshoe Tavern

370 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2A2, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.