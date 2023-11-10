DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Barras, calle y Drill;
GRIND en MADRID, sin duda uno de los artistas más relevante dentro del género drill en España
UNICA FECHA EN MADRID
Horarios
20:30 VIP
21:00 Apertura
21:45 Inicio Show
22:45 Fin Show
Este es un evento 16+
