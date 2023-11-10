DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Grind

Independance Club
Fri, 10 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
From €19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Barras, calle y Drill;

GRIND en MADRID, sin duda uno de los artistas más relevante dentro del género drill en España

UNICA FECHA EN MADRID

Horarios

20:30 VIP

21:00 Apertura

21:45 Inicio Show

22:45 Fin Show

Este es un evento 16+

Presented by Independance Club.

Lineup

Grind

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

