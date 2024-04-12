DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Childish Gambino Live Interpretation Tour

XOYO Birmingham
Fri, 12 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
Dreamflower Collective present: Childish Gambino ‘Awaken, My Love!’ Live Re-Interpretation Tour

Sheffield’s 8-piece jazz-funk ensemble Dreamflower Collective will be taking their insatiable live re-interpretation of Childish Gambino’s ‘Awaken, My Love!’ a...

14+ (UNDER 16S ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT)
Presented by TEG Europe.

XOYO Birmingham

Lower Trinity Street, Birmingham, B9 4AG, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

