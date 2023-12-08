DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La noche del 8 de diciembre vuelve a la capital la música de los 90 y de los 2000 de la mano de 3 grupos que se encargarán de devolvernos a estos años mediante el mejor rock alternativo, pop punk y nu metal.
dIp es un grupo de rock alternativo que bebe de
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.