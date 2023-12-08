DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mediocre Culture + DIP + Motherpunk´rs

Siroco
Fri, 8 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

La noche del 8 de diciembre vuelve a la capital la música de los 90 y de los 2000 de la mano de 3 grupos que se encargarán de devolvernos a estos años mediante el mejor rock alternativo, pop punk y nu metal.

dIp es un grupo de rock alternativo que bebe de Read more

Organizado por Mediocre Culture

Lineup

Mediocre Culture, Dip, Motherpunk´rs

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.