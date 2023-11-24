DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Arcadia live

Officina degli Esordi
Fri, 24 Nov, 10:30 pm
GigsBari
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Una real queen proveniente da spazi e tempi lontani, che racconta il suo mondo attraverso la musica, con sonorità pop e contemporanee. Arcadia sfugge a qualsiasi etichetta: sembra uscire da un dipinto preraffaellita, e invece ha appena ritirato una pizza d Read more

BIG – Bari International Gender festival

Venue

Officina degli Esordi

Via Francesco Crispi, 5, 70122 Bari BA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.