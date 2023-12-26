DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

25 Years of the Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

The Jazz Cafe
Tue, 26 Dec, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Presenting a Boxing Day Special of the infamous celebration and recreation of the timeless masterpiece that etched its profound significance upon musical history.

One of the greatest mysteries in modern music, Lauryn Hill released the straight-to-classic

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open5:00 pm
475 capacity

