Top track

L'Rain - Pet Rock

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

L'Rain

The Garrison
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$26.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

L'Rain - Pet Rock
Got a code?

About

L'Rain

This is an 19+ event

Presented by Collective Concerts.

Lineup

L'Rain

Venue

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.