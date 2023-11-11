DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chetana: Mateo (Akumandra)

Mirror Bar At Arlo Williamsburg
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Chetana Presents:

MATEO ( AKUMANDRA)

SHAUN IAN

At Arlo Williamsburg - Mirror Room

Doors open 10pm.

Table Reservation:

info@chetana.world

[+1 (929) 478 - 1426]

This is a 21+ event

Presented by CHETANA.

Mirror Bar At Arlo Williamsburg

96 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11249, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

