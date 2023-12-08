DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Paradise Karaoke

Sebright Arms
Fri, 8 Dec, 10:30 pm
SocialLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Every Friday at Sebright Arms it's Karaoke! Get down early to secure your spot, we kick off at 10:30pm til late..

Happy Hour drinks (£4 pints & more) 'til 7pm on Friday, our kitchen is open too for dinner! Round up your friends and warm up your vocal chor...

Presented by Sebright Arms.

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.