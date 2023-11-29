Top track

Tanhai Collective

Ninety One Living Room
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:00 pm
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

It is with great pleasure that we welcome back Tanhai Collective to Ninety One on Wednesday, 29th November. The 6-piece jazz band will be bringing their signature high energy sound to our living room stage for another special live performance. Join us for...

Presented by Ninety One Living Room.

Tanhai Collective

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

