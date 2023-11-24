DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

House Hats Neighborhood Watch: Jacksonville

Salt
Fri, 24 Nov, 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Watch is returning to Jax Beach with a House Hats FAM lineup!

FREE RSVP EVENT

Doors Open at 9:00PM

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by House Hats LLC.

Salt

333 1st St N #110, Jacksonville Beach, Florida 32250, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
350 capacity

