Arca Sunday Remedy: Fabrizio Mammarella & more

ARCA
Sun, 12 Nov, 5:00 pm
PartyMilano
Free

About

ARCA SUNDAY REMEDY

LINE-UP:

Fabrizio Mammarella

Grace

Nicodemo

PRZ Live

17.00 - 22.00

Free Entry

Questo è un evento 21+

Presentato da 6AM snc.

Venue

ARCA

Via Rimini, 38, 20142 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open5:00 pm

