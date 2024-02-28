Top track

Omni

Songbyrd
Wed, 28 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Enter Networker, the new album by Omni and first with indie giant Sub Pop Records. Their sound is still defined by sparse drums, locked-in bass, blistering guitar, and nonchalant, yet assured vocals, but from the first notes of “Sincerely Yours” you’ll imm...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Songbyrd.
Lineup

Omni

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

