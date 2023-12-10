Top track

Madison Cunningham & Johanna Samuels — Winter Jamboree (w/ special guests)

Gold-Diggers
Sun, 10 Dec, 7:00 pm
$19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Grammy Award Winner, Madison Cunningham and Johanna Samuels host an evening of musical merriment with friends. The show will feature performances from a variety of musical talents in the Los Angeles music community and good cheer.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
Madison Cunningham, Johanna Samuels

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

