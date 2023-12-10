Madison Cunningham, Johanna Samuels

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Grammy Award Winner, Madison Cunningham and Johanna Samuels host an evening of musical merriment with friends. The show will feature performances from a variety of musical talents in the Los Angeles music community and good cheer.
Further billing to be an...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.