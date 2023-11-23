DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ava Zarate

Two Palms
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Inspired by all sounds and things around her, Ava Zarate is preparing a set that will mix new material with her old favourites. Accompanied by London's Slow Radio and Brighton's Kitchen Lover, this will be our second night celebrating Two Palms inaugural m...

Presented by Spotlight Ltd.

Lineup

Slow Radio, Ava Zarate

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

