DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ENYs

Seguin Sound
Sat, 11 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Vivez une soirée électrisante avec ENYs COVER BAND au Seguin Sound ! Ce trio dynamique vous emmène dans un voyage musical à travers des reprises pop-rock-groove anglo/françaises. Avec une alchimie parfaite entre batterie, basse et guitare, ils revisitent l...

Présenté par BCB (seguin sound).

Lineup

ENYs

Venue

Seguin Sound

1, Parvis de l'Île Seguin, 92100, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt, France
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.