Top track

Fiyahdred - Got 2 (Let It Go)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Warmth

The Lower Third
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fiyahdred - Got 2 (Let It Go)
Got a code?

About

Warmth is back with another heavy lineup !

Eclectic sounds w/ a wholesome & fun vibe.

Come dance with us ≧'◡'≦

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Warmth Ldn.

Lineup

1
Fiyahdred, Kemarr, Osquello and 1 more

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.