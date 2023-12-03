Top track

Billy Bragg & Michael Stipe - My Youngest Son Came Home Today

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Billy Bragg: Solo Performance + Signing

Rough Trade Nottingham
Sun, 3 Dec, 3:00 pm
GigsNottingham
From £19.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rough Trade Nottingham is very excited to present an in-store solo performance and signing from Billy Bragg. This unique event celebrates the release of his album 'The Roaring Forty (1983-2023)' released via Cooking Vinyl.

Fans will be provided with an ex...

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Billy Bragg

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm
150 capacity

