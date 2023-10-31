Top track

Josephine Network - Music is Easy

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Manimals, Lollirot, The Bum Babies, Josephine Network (solo)

Purgatory
Tue, 31 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Josephine Network - Music is Easy
Got a code?

About

We're reclaiming Halloween for the freaks and the queers and the weirdos this cumming Gruesome Tuesday at a holiday Sketchy Deli showcase!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Purgatory.

Lineup

Josephine Network, The Bum Babies, The Manimals

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.