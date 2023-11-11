DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Black Paper Party

House of Weekend
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyBerlin
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Our Black Paper Party is more than wild and !BACK! so let´s Continue on NOV 11 at Weekend Club . WE return again with the best over the roofs of Berlin.

YOU better don’t miss this.

You get the best in Afrobeats , Hip Hop , Dancehall & UK sounds

in harmo...

Presented by Freak de l’Afrique UG.

Venue

House of Weekend

Alexanderstraße 7, 10178 Berlin, Germany
Doors open10:00 pm

