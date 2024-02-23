Top track

Hot Pursuit (Rework)

Waldo’s Gift

YES Basement
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Strange Days presents Waldo's Gift live in Manchester

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Strange Days.

Lineup

Waldo's Gift

Venue

YES Basement

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

