DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Roberto Dell'Era VS Gianluca De Rubertis a Taranto

Mercato Nuovo
Fri, 10 Nov, 10:30 pm
GigsTaranto
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sono anni che sotto varie forme Roberto Dell'Era e Gianluca De Rubertis collaborano artisticamente, condividendo note e parole. Ma sono anche anni che non condividono lo stesso palco. A Taranto un evento unico.

Mercato Nuovo è live room e Circolo Arci, se...

Presentato da ASSOCIAZIONE CULTURALE MUSICASETTA (MERCATO NUOVO).

Lineup

Dellera De Rubertis

Venue

Mercato Nuovo

Via Mercato Nuovo, 30, 74123 Taranto TA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.