DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tenderhost

Windmill Brixton
Wed, 1 Nov, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

[TENDERHOST](https://www.instagram.com/tenderhostofficial/)

"Prod Along Phenomenon" single launch

+ supports tba

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

Familiar Action, Tenderhost

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.