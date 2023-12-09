Top track

Grinchmas Feat. BLAOW!

Maya Event Center
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:30 pm
PartyFresno
$12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS SOME BASS!! 😮‍💨 GET READY FOR OUR SECOND ANNUAL NIGHTPULZE GRINCHMAS😈🎅 FESTIVE WEAR IS ENCOURAGED🎄CAN'T WAIT TO SEE YOU GUYS THERE!

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by NightPulze.

Lineup

BLAOW!

Venue

Maya Event Center

1737 East Shaw Avenue, Fresno, California 93710, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

