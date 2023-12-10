DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

PRTYHERE: The Black British Quiz turns 5!

The Clapham Grand
Sun, 10 Dec, 5:00 pm
SocialLondon
£29.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

MERRY QUIZMASS TO ONE AND TO ALL!

PRTYHERE ARE BACK. WE ARE CELEBRATING OUR 5TH BIRTHDAY WITH A SPECIAL END OF YEAR CHRISTMAS QUIZ!

PRTYHERE is THE Black British Pub Quiz Experience.

We've taken a quintessentially traditional British pastime and flipped...

Presented by PRTYHERE.

Lineup

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
Event ends6:00 pm
1250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs