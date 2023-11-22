Top track

L'haine - Habanera

Néctar Madrid // L'Haine

The Bassement Club
Wed, 22 Nov, 11:45 pm
PartyMadrid
€13.26

About

Las entradas anticipadas incluyen copa accediendo a la sala antes de las 01.30h.

Queda prohibido el acceso a la sala a cualquier persona que pueda alterar el desarrollo de la sesión o producir molestias por un comportamiento inadecuado.

No se permite el...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por The Bassement.

Lineup

L'haine

Venue

The Bassement Club

C. de Galileo, 26, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

