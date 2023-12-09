DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Discotheque x World Below presents Artwork...

TESTBED
Sat, 9 Dec, 3:00 pm
DJLeeds
£22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

La Discotheque will make the trip over the pennines from Manchester to Leeds to throw an almighty disco with Artwork, Erol Alkan, Crazy P and more.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by New Citizens.

Venue

TESTBED

Crown Point House, 110 Hunslet Ln, Leeds LS10 1ES, UK
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm
2500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.