Tommy Scott (Space) duo + Si Connelly - Brighton/Hove

The Brunswick
Thu, 21 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£19.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Twenty Music Roots Presents

Tommy Scott (Space) duo live at The Brunswick Brighton/Hove on 21st March 2024 (seated show) + Si Connelly

Ticket price: £17.50 + booking fee

Age restrictions; 18+

Location: 20 minutes walk from Hove station or 25 minutes fr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Twenty Music Roots
Lineup

Space, Si Connelly

Venue

The Brunswick

The Brunswick, 17 Holland Rd, Hove BN3 1JF, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

