Bone Festival Day 2 (London Edition)

IKLECTIK
Sun, 10 Dec, 4:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

BONE and IKLECTIK present,

BONE X IKLECTIK Festival - Day 2 (London Edition)

Sunday 10 December 2023 | Doors: 4:30pm - Start: 5:00pm

Tickets: £10 adv / £14 otd

2-Day Passes available at: https://link.dice.fm/c63a870dfe8e

This is an 18+ event
Presented by IKLECTIK.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Obsidian, Coàgul, Sinemis and 1 more

Venue

IKLECTIK

20 Carlisle Lane, Old Paradise Yard, London, SE1 7LG
Doors open4:30 pm
100 capacity

