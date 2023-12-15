Top track

Farruko - Pepas

Latino Fest

Clock Factory
Fri, 15 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyBristol
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Latino Fest are bringing they're Latin celebration back to Bristol for a very special Christmas party 🎉

We're so excited to be back at the incredible Clock Factory in Bristol this December! Join us for a night of Reggaeton, Salsa, Bachata, Baile Funk, De...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Latino Fest.
Lineup

Venue

Clock Factory

63 Union Gate, Bristol, BS1 2AG, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

