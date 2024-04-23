DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Akua Naru

Headrow House
Tue, 23 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
akua naru's latest feat is an album entitled, "all about love: new visions", inspired by and an

ode to Black feminist icon bell hooks and her titanic classic text of the same name, in which

hooks examines society and its ideals of love. To honor and take...

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by Super Friendz.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

