G-Space Presents Dark Matter

Primary Night Club
Sat, 9 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
From $18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Wub Life x Ether

A new experience pushing you to live in the moment. No Phones, Just Memories

Support TBA

Powered by Meyer x Void Sound, Lighting, & Visuals

This is a 21+ event
Venue

Primary Night Club

5 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60610, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

