Don't Dwell.

Nsw + Ether Present: Barnacle Boi | Brothel

Primary Night Club
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
About

Music. Art. Culture. Growth.

Music. Art. Culture. Growth.

Forged in 2022 by the teams behind Notion x SwampWoofer, we welcome you to a new collaborative era, NSW Presents. Based in Chicago and beyond, NSW looks to extend its roots in underground culture nationwide, as we look to prov...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by NSW & Ether

Lineup

barnacle boi, brothel.

Venue

Primary Night Club

5 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60610, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

