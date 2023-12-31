Top track

Goodies 2000s Hip Hop NEW YEARS EVE Party

Resident DTLA
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 8:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Orlove by Night

Presents:

Goodies

2000s Hip Hop New Years Eve Party

Inspired by the Music of:

Eminem • Outkast • Dr. Dre • Nas • 50 Cent • Snoop Dogg • Andre 3000 • DMX • Lil Wayne • Missy Elliott • Busta Rhymes • N.E.R.D. • Ludacris • Kanye West • Ja...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by ORLOVE.

Venue

Resident DTLA

428 S Hewitt St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

