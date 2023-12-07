DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

A Shibari Performance by Hajime Kinoko

Satellite Art Fair
Thu, 7 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsMiami
From $56.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

North American Tour 2023.

Featuring Marie Sauvage.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by MeanRed.

Lineup

Hajime Kinoko

Venue

Satellite Art Fair

700 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, Florida 33139, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.