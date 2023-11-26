DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mobius Strip

Ember Music Hall
Sun, 26 Nov, 6:00 pm
Experience the boundary-breaking sounds of Mobius Strip as they take the stage. A musical journey like no other!

Advance: $10

Day of Show: $15

VIP Reserved Seating: $20

Doors Open at 6pm

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LXGRP.

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

