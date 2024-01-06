DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Alex Kealy: The Fear (WIP)

The Bill Murray
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 3:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The 'almost sexily cerebral' (★★★★ - Daily Telegraph) stand-up presents a work-in-progress comedy show about fear (probably), after 2022's 'breakneck pace... wonderful new hour' (★★★★ - The List). As heard on BBC Radio 4's The Now Show. Writer for Mock the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.

Alex Kealy

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open3:00 pm

