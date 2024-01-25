DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
As we all desperately await the new music hinted at Coachella earlier this year, in January 2024, we will delve back into the mind of Frank Ocean, with a rendition between Pitchforks album of the decade, Blond, and Channel Orange, plus everything in betwee...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.