DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Laelo Black

Belgrave Music Hall
Fri, 24 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A talented musical innovator with a penchant for fusing contemporary & eclectic club sounds with more esoteric world music, Laelo Black is defining her own lane – and it’s one which places much focus on experimentation. In line with her current contributio...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Super Friendz.

Lineup

Laelo Black

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs